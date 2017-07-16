Method Man Makes Appearance At Penn State’s Lasch Building

Clifford Smith, better known by his stage name Method Man, stopped by Penn State Sunday so his son, 2020 prospect Raekwon Smith, could participate in one of the program’s elite camps.

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper took a photo with redshirt freshman receiver Dae’lun Darien inside Holuba Hall.

Per his Hudl account, Smith plays free safety and receiver for Curtis High School in Staten Island, where the New York supergroup got its start. The rising sophomore, who hopes to soon earn his first few college offers, is named after Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Da Chef.

James Franklin kicked Penn State’s 2018 recruiting efforts into full gear with five sirens over Arts Fest, bringing the nation’s third overall class to 19 members. They picked up a verbal from Tampa defensive tackle Judge Culpepper Thursday before reeling in Connecticut quarterback Will Levis and Harrisburg receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts the next day at Lift for Life.

The coaching staff offered Iowa kicker Jake Pinegar following a standout camp performance Saturday, and he jumped on it less than 24 hours later. Oxon Hill, Md., four-star recruit Daniel George became the third receiver commitment in Penn State’s class, joining Anderson-Butts and newly minted five-star Justin Shorter.

Franklin’s already a tremendous recruiter, but it definitely doesn’t hurt to have huge names in the music industry like Method Man on campus. Buzz for the 2017 season will only continue to grow with just a month a half left til kickoff against Akron on Sept. 2.