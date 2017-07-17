Exclusive: More Photos Of Al Pacino As Joe Paterno

On Sunday, HBO released first images of Al Pacino portraying Joe Paterno for his lead role in Barry Levinson’s upcoming HBO film about the Jerry Sandusky scandal — although it’s being reported that Sandusky will play a minor role in the film.

Sunday’s images showed Pacino donning Paterno’s iconic glasses and Penn State zip-up jacket/tie combination. Today, friend of the site Ben Lerman obtained images of Pacino in full character seemingly on his way to the set to continue filming in New York City.

Pacino, who’s likely taking a full method acting approach to the role, even has his trailer labeled “Joe.”

Here we find Pacino making his way to the set with a key component of the Paterno look adorning his feet: those classic black Nikes. Fans can take a closer look at the khaki roll-up ratio on the pant legs of Pacino, and if you ask us, it’s pretty spot on.

Compare for yourself!

Another exclusive image shows Pacino listening to some pre-filming pump-up music. Perhaps he’s listening to ‘Fight On State?’

It will be interesting to see who else is cast for the remaining roles, and how the movie itself will turn out. Until then, enjoy these exclusive images of Al Pacino’s latest undertaking.