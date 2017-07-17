KYLE To Headline 2017 Nittany Block Party On August 25

KYLE will kick off the semester of performances for SPA at 2017’s Nittany Block Party, a free show put on as a culmination of Welcome Week and a kick-off for the new school year. The concert will be Friday, August 25 and festivities start at 5:30 p.m., though the main act won’t be on until a little later.

The rapper out of Ventura, CA is best known for his song “iSpy,” which features Lil Yachty and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also has released a pair of mixtapes, Beautiful Loser and Smyle, and earned a spot on hip-hop magazine XXL‘s Freshmen Class for best new artists.

The event takes place outside of the front entrance of the HUB each year. Local performer DJ Dosk will also take the stage with several other performers. In addition to the music, there will be carnival games, crafts, booths, and free food, all courtesy of SPA.

KYLE follows up The Chainsmokers and DeJ Loaf as SPA’s opening week performers at previous Nittany Block Parties.