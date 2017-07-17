Penn State Corner John Reid Stays Busy Interning With Intel

John Reid suffered a likely season-ending knee injury during spring practice, but the veteran cornerback is making the most of his recovery time with an internship at Intel’s Seattle office.

Reid, an engineering major out of Mount Laurel, N.J., made headlines during his official visit to campus when he spent the majority of his time watching film with the coaches. Reid has a passion for computer science, and even built a few of his own during high school at Philadelphia’s St. Joseph’s Prep.

If Reid does miss the 2017 season as expected, he’ll return to the lineup as a redshirt junior the following fall — by which time he’ll probably have earned his bachelor’s degree. Reid appeared in all 27 games his first two years with the program, starting 17 of those contests mostly opposite rising senior Grant Haley.

Reid, who has three career interceptions, hardly left the field last season between his duties as a shutdown corner and frequent punt returner. Reid’s dedication in the classroom ensures his summer at Intel is being well spent.

When he arrives in State College for training camp and the start of classes, Reid will have logged valuable hours doing what he loves in preparation for a successful life after football. He’s every bit capable of making it to the NFL down the road once he’s healthy, though.