Spotted: Graham Spanier Playing Washboard On Allen Street During Arts Fest

Former Penn State administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz surrendered Saturday to begin their jail time for child endangerment convictions related to the Sandusky scandal. In the midst of asking for a new trial or a new verdict, former Penn State president Graham Spanier was granted a delay of sentencing on Thursday.

But G-Span didn’t lay low last weekend. Instead, The Centre Daily Times spotted him playing the washboard with the Rustical Quality String Band as part of Arts Fest — the Central PA Festival of the Arts — on Allen Street Saturday. Spanier’s no stranger to the stage, as he’s also known for his skills as a magician.

Spanier was gound guilty on one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, and not guilty on two counts of felony child endangerment and conspiracy charges in March related to the Sandusky scandal. Prior to the start of Spanier’s trial, Curley and Schultz each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

While Spanier appeals his guilty verdict, he’s also argued for his sentence to be served with house arrest on the grounds of medical issues.