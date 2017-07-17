Weekend Round-Up: Arts Fest 2017

The news never sleeps — even when Penn Staters are spending 48+ hours drinking and celebrating art in Happy Valley for the Central PA Festival of the Arts. Here’s everything you should know about the news you missed this weekend when you were busy standing in line at your favorite State College bars:

Former Penn State administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz surrendered Saturday to begin their jail time for child endangerment convictions related to the Sandusky scandal. In the midst of asking for a new trial or a new verdict, former Penn State president Graham Spanier was granted a delay of sentencing on Thursday.

But G-Span didn’t lay low last weekend. Instead, The Centre Daily Times spotted him playing the washboard with the Rustical Quality String Band as part of Arts Fest on Allen Street Saturday.

Sunday morning, Variety.com published an image of Al Pacino, who will play the all-time winningest college football coach in an upcoming HBO movie that will be directed by Barry Levinson. It’s the first look we’ve seen of Pacino’s portrayal of Paterno. The next day, friend of the blog Ben Lerman shared pictures of Pacino in action and fully dressed as JoePa on his way to the set in New York City.

Right: Marcell Rev | HBO

Lasch Bash

“RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING”

— @coachjfranklin’s next tweet, probably

Penn State football picked up five (count ’em — five) recruits over the weekend. More on each:

Four-star receiver Daniel George

Kicker Jake Pinegar

Three-star receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts

Three-star quarterback Will Levis

Three-star defensive tackle Judge Culpepper

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper even stopped by Holuba Hall on Sunday so his son, 2020 prospect Raekwon Smith, could participate in one of the program’s elite camps.