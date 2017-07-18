You are at:»»»Four-Star Safety Isheem Young Commits To Penn State

Four-Star Safety Isheem Young Commits To Penn State

By on Football

Penn State added another gem to its 2018 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon in four-star Philly safety Isheem Young.

Young, a 5-foot-10, 201-pound prospect, chose the Nittany Lions over nearly 30 other offers including Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson. He picked up a scholarship tender from James Franklin shortly after National Signing Day 2016 and has been a regular visitor to campus.

Young plays both safety — his likely college position — as well as running back for Imhotep Charter. The fifth-ranked recruit in Pennsylvania this cycle according to the 247Sports Composite, he helped guide his Panthers to the PIAA Class 4A title game as a junior.

Young’s listed as the nation’s 12th-overall safety, joining fellow Nittany Lion commit Isaiah Humphries — a three-star prospect out of Sachse, Texas. You can check out Young’s Hudl highlight reel here.

