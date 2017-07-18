Lift For Life 2017 Generates More Than $95,000 For Rare Disease Research

Penn State football’s annual Lift For Life in conjunction with Uplifting Athletes has been tremendous philanthropic summer mainstay since its inception in 2003. The event is a roaring success each year — and 2017 is no different. The Nittany Lions joined together to raise a total of $95,089.98 as of Tuesday for rare disease research and patient-focused programs during Saturday’s event.

Since it started, Lift For Life has donated more than $1.3 million. This year’s event brought roughly 2,000 fans to Holuba Hall to join and observe the festivities during Arts Fest weekend.

Fans are encouraged to continue donating to the cause here; donations to Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter will be open until September 30, meaning the total should continue to rise.

This year’s weekend total shattered last year’s total of $73,000 — an encouraging sign for Penn State’s push in the fight against rare disease.