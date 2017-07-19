Steve Wagman Named President Of Penn State Alumni Association

Steve Wagman and Randy Houston were named president and vice president of the Penn State Alumni Association, respectively, on July 1.

Wagman, who graduated from the College of Health and Human Development in 1982, is the association’s 80th president. His volunteer work with the university goes back almost 30 years. Since his graduation, Wagman has worked as a guest lecturer and a student mentor in the College of Health and Human Development.

In 2012, Wagman began working with the Diversity and Inclusion committee, becoming chair of that committee in 2013. After being named to the Alumni Council executive board in 2013, he was elected its vice president in 2015.

Houston, who will become president on July 1, 2019, graduated from the College of Liberal Arts in 1991. His volunteer work with the university includes serving on the Board of Directors of the College of Liberal Arts’ alumni society, and through mentoring undergrad and law students.

He also joined the Alumni Council in 2012, serving on the communications and diversity and inclusion committees. Houston has also done volunteer work for several nonprofit organizations in Austin, TX, including the Wright House Wellness Center.