You are at:»»Steve Wagman Named President Of Penn State Alumni Association

Steve Wagman Named President Of Penn State Alumni Association

0
By on News, Penn State

Steve Wagman and Randy Houston were named president and vice president of the Penn State Alumni Association, respectively, on July 1.

Wagman, who graduated from the College of Health and Human Development in 1982, is the association’s 80th president. His volunteer work with the university goes back almost 30 years. Since his graduation, Wagman has worked as a guest lecturer and a student mentor in the College of Health and Human Development.

In 2012, Wagman began working with the Diversity and Inclusion committee, becoming chair of that committee in 2013. After being named to the Alumni Council executive board in 2013, he was elected its vice president in 2015.

Houston, who will become president on July 1, 2019, graduated from the College of Liberal Arts in 1991. His volunteer work with the university includes serving on the Board of Directors of the College of Liberal Arts’ alumni society, and through mentoring undergrad and law students.

He also joined the Alumni Council in 2012, serving on the communications and diversity and inclusion committees. Houston has also done volunteer work for several nonprofit organizations in Austin, TX, including the Wright House Wellness Center.

Photo By: Carly Weiss
Share.

About Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ. Unfortunately, Mikey roots for the New York Jets and the New York Mets, but he is also a huge fan of the New Jersey Devils. He loves to watch sports, talk & write about sports, spend time with his friends & family, and listen to country music. If there isn't enough hockey content in your social media feeds already, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino, and on Instagram @mikey.mandarino. You can also contact him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.