New Grocery Delivery Service Coming To State College Area

by Geoff Rushton

Instacart, an online delivery service for local grocery stores and other retail outlets, will soon begin operating in Centre County.

The company announced that on July 25 it will begin service available to more than 50,000 households in the State College area and beyond.

Instacart says it has received an “overwhelming” number of requests to expand service into the area.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the State College area,” said David Schloss, Instacart general manager. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Expansion into State College gives us an opportunity to expand service in the Pennsylvania market. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible jobs for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

More than 100 area shoppers — the people who earn income by getting and delivering the groceries — will be brought on for the service.

Giant, Wegman’s and Petco are among some of the stores that will be available through Instacart.

Through the service, customers can get same-day deliveries of groceries and other product. Users can go to the Instacart website or use the mobile app on iOS or Android to select from available area stores, add items to their cart and select a delivery window, ranging from within one hour up to seven days in advance. A shopper then accepts the order, uses the customer’s list to get the items and delivers them in the designated timeframe.

Instacart will serve a wide area, reaching most corners of the county, including the ZIP codes of 16801, 16802, 16803, 16823, 16827, 16828, 16835, 16844, 16851, 16853, 16865, 16868, 16870 and 16877

First time users will be able to use, until Aug. 28, the code HISTATECOL20 at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, and a free first time delivery. The company is also offering, until Aug. 27, a free year of Instacart Express membership, which includes free, unlimited same-day deliveries on orders over $35. After the initial free year trial, the cost of Instacart Express membership is up to $149 a year or $14.99 a month.

It’s the second retail delivery service to come to the region in the past year. In December, goPuff, a convenience store delivery service, launched in the State College area.

Instacart was founded in San Francisco in 2012 and now serves nearly 100 market.