Saquon Barkley Again Named Doak Walker Candidate

The Doak Walker Award announced its 2017 candidates list Thursday morning, again highlighting stand-out Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and adding to his ever-growing list of pre-season accolades.

Barkley went on to become a semi-finalist for the award based on his performance during the 2016 season; the only other semi-finalist returning to the candidates list is Auburn’s Kamryn Pettway. A press release on the announcement of candidates recognizes Barkley and Pettway as headliners in this year’s group.

The award recognizes players who generally play at the running back position and have shown significant contributions to their respective teams. Candidates are also required to remain in good academic standing throughout the year and on reasonable schedule to graduate.

This year’s initial candidates list features 61 exceptional college football players, but athletics programs can still nominate additional candidates through October. A list of 10 semifinalists will be named November 15, then narrowed to three finalists on November 20.

The recipient of the award will be announced live on December 7 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN. An additional award presentation is schedule for February in Dallas.