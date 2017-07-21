Four Nittany Lions Invited To U.S. U-23 Training Camp

Frannie Crouse, Charlotte Williams, Ellie Jean, and Kaleigh Riehl arrived in Seattle Friday for a week-long training camp with the U.S. U-23 women’s national team.

Penn State is the most represented college program of all the 24 players in attendance. No other school has more than two (UCLA, Washington).

Jean and Riehl participated in the U-23 Four-Nations Nordic Tournament in Sweden this June, starting on defense for head coach B.J. Snow. Despite going 2-0-1, the U.S. finished second to England based on goal differential.

The July 21-28 trip to Seattle marks the first occasion Crouse and Williams have been called up to the U-23 team, but the former was a regular at U.S. training camps during her high school years at Greensburg Central Catholic. She and her Nittany Lion teammates will have the unique opportunity to face the Seattle Sounders Women of the WPSL in a match at the University of Washington on Monday.

Williams is already quite familiar with the Sounders, having spent the early part of her summer training with them alongside fellow Penn State standouts Emily Ogle, Shea Moyer, Laura Freigang, and Maddie Elliston. The full U.S. women’s national team will also be there this week getting ready to open the Tournament of Nations next Thursday at CenturyLink Field.