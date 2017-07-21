You are at:»»»Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Alum Katie Guy Leads Canada To FIL World Cup Final

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Alum Katie Guy Leads Canada To FIL World Cup Final

Penn State women’s lacrosse alum Katie Guy captained Canada to its second straight FIL World Cup gold medal game against the U.S., which will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at England’s Surrey Sports Park.

The marquee event featuring 25 nations is held once every four years, and the 26-year-old Guy has already checked off her fourth appearance. The Whitby, Ontario, native graduated in 2013 with a degree in chemical engineering and is considered one of the sport’s top defenders.

Guy and the Canadians hope to avenge their 19-5 loss to the U.S. in the 2013 title game. Coincidentally, that contest was held in Oshawa, Canada, where Guy played club lacrosse for the Lady Blue Knights before attending Penn State.

The American squad features two current college players, one of whom is familiar to the Nittany Lions — USC goalie Gussie Johns and North Carolina midfielder Marie McCool. McCool helped the Tar Heels outlast Missy Doherty’s bunch in the 2016 Final Four at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. North Carolina would go on to win the national championship over Maryland.

Guy led Canada with four ground balls in its 8-6 overtime win over Australia to reach the World Cup final. She was also a key part of the bronze and silver-medal winning teams in 2009 and 2013, respectively.

