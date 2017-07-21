Student Fee Board Announces 2017-2018 Membership With New Website

The Student Fee Board recently unveiled its official website, where students will be able to learn more about how each year’s student initiated fee is structured. The website is not yet complete, but it is expected the Board will add information about the 2017-2018 student fee after it is approved by Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

However, the new website does include new information on the membership of this year’s student fee board. Other than student government members, two at-large member will carry over from last year’s inaugural fee board: Vamshi Voruganti and John Malchow.

The voting membership breakdown of the new Student Fee Board is as follows:

University Park Undergraduate Association President Katie Jordan

Graduate and Professional Student Association President Matt Krott

3 UPUA Presidential Appointees

UPUA Vice President Alex Shockley

UPUA Speaker Brent Rice

UPUA Facilities Chair Cody Heaton

2 GPSA Presidential Appointees

GPSA Treasurer Erica Schwalm

GPSA Speaker Brian Conway

5 At-Large Members

Alex Myers: Interfraternity Council Administrative Vice President, Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, senior communications arts & sciences major

Bryan Simon: Beta Alpha Psi financial fraternity, senior finance major

John Malchow: Student Bar Association President, Restorative Justice Initiative Vice President, Member of Centre County Women’s Resource Center Board of Trustees, law student

Rachel Miller: Council of Commonwealth Student Governments Chief of Staff, geosciences major

Vamshi Voruganti: 2016-2017 inaugural Student Fee Board member, Nittany Data Labs, senior industrial engineering major

The Student Fee Board has not yet elected a chair, but will likely do so at its first meeting of the fall semester. Former UPUA President Terry Ford served as chair last year, but the current school of thought is it may be more effective to have a chair who does not serve as a student government president, as this individual would likely have more time to devote to the Board.

The Student Fee Board will hear proposals throughout the school year before eventually recommending to the Board of Trustees a student fee level to be paid by University Park students for the 2018-2019 year.