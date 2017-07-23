You are at:»»»Penn State Alumnus Dan Ott Places Second At World Series Of Poker

Penn State Alumnus Dan Ott Places Second At World Series Of Poker

0
By on Athletics, News

Penn State Altoona graduate Dan Ott clinched second place in the 2017 World Series of Poker Saturday night to take home a $4.7 million prize in Las Vegas.

Ott moved on to Saturday’s final table in second place with Scott Blumfield in first place and Ben Pollak in third place. After dancing between second and third places with Pollak, Ott came out on top in a hand that could’ve eliminated them both.

After about three more hours of play between the two of them, Blumfield bested Ott with a pair on the river to be crowned this year’s champion with Ott in second place.

Just 25 years old, Ott grew up in Altoona playing online poker. This was the first year he entered the World Series of Poker; he said in an interview on ESPN that he didn’t expect to win anything, let alone advance so far in a field of more than 7,000 competitors.

“It hasn’t even hit me yet,” Ott told The Altoona Mirror Wednesday after advancing. “It’s hard to fathom. Just a week ago I didn’t expect to win anything. It’s too crazy to even think about. I just need to play the best I can.”

Ott earned a business degree in marketing and management from Penn State Altoona. He told The Altoona Mirror friends Adam Schmitt and Brady Gehret flew to Las Vegas to support him along with his mother, sister, and twin brother Dillon. ESPN even showed one fan wearing a Penn State hat:

Photo By: Poker Photo Archive
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.