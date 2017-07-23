Three-Star Guard Rasir Bolton Commits To Penn State Basketball

Pat Chambers picked up the second commitment of Penn State’s Class of 2018 — Rasir Bolton.

The three-star guard out of Huntington Prep in West Virginia chose Penn State ahead of 10 other offers, including those from Pitt, Clemson, and Virginia Tech.

Botlon is a 6-foot-2 point guard who is ranked among the top 200 players in the country by Rivals and 247 Sports.

Over the weekend, Bolton helped his AAU team to a championship on the Adidas Select Series’ stop in Richmond, VA — taking home MVP honors for Team Loaded VA after scoring 18 points in the squad’s 68-62 win.

Bolton joins Myles Dread — a three-star small forward out of Washington D.C. — on the Nittany Lions 2018 recruiting class.