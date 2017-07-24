You are at:»»»Penn State’s 2016 Season To Be Featured On BTN’s ‘Big Ten Elite’

Penn State’s 2016 Season To Be Featured On BTN’s ‘Big Ten Elite’

By on Football, News

The Big Ten Network’s documentary series “Big Ten Elite,” which looks back at the best seasons of teams from the conference, will premiere an hour-long special about Penn State’s Big Ten Championship season on Friday, September 22.

BTN announced the episode during its Big Ten media day coverage, which started Monday.

“Big Ten Elite” first aired in 2012. It’s featured Ohio State’s 2002 national title-winning season, Drew Brees’ run with Purdue to the 2001 Rose Bowl, and Rutgers basketball’s 1976 Final Four season, among other huge years for the current Big Ten programs.

The run-up to the Big Ten Championship game for both Wisconsin and Penn State was also featured in BTN’s “The Journey,” but the “Big Ten Elite” episode will focus solely on the Nittany Lions.

The episode premieres the night before Penn State’s crucial clash with Iowa.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
