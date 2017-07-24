You are at:»»»Tamba Hali Defends Joe Paterno In Heated Twitter Rant

Tamba Hali Defends Joe Paterno In Heated Twitter Rant

By on Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and Penn State great Tamba Hali defended his former coach, Joe Paterno, in a series of tweets Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Hali, who enters his 12th NFL season this fall, capped his college career with a unanimous All-American season at defensive end as a senior in 2005. His famous strip sack of Ohio State’s Troy Smith to ice a 17-10 upset over the Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium that year is etched in Penn State history forever.

Hali brought up New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to make one of his points, saying he and his organization should take the blame for drafting Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in prison in April while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was immediately released by the Patriots in 2013 following his arrest.

Here’s the full rundown of Hali’s tweets defending Paterno:

Next, Hali mentioned the high-profile O.J. Simpson murder case. Simpson was granted parole last week after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence in Nevada for a separate crime involving memorabilia.

Hali also noted George Zimmerman’s controversial acquittal for the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Feb. 2012.

Hali resumed his rant just after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Photo By: John Rieger | USA TODAY Sports
