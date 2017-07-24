Tamba Hali Defends Joe Paterno In Heated Twitter Rant

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and Penn State great Tamba Hali defended his former coach, Joe Paterno, in a series of tweets Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Hali, who enters his 12th NFL season this fall, capped his college career with a unanimous All-American season at defensive end as a senior in 2005. His famous strip sack of Ohio State’s Troy Smith to ice a 17-10 upset over the Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium that year is etched in Penn State history forever.

Hali brought up New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to make one of his points, saying he and his organization should take the blame for drafting Aaron Hernandez, who committed suicide in prison in April while serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was immediately released by the Patriots in 2013 following his arrest.

Here’s the full rundown of Hali’s tweets defending Paterno:

JOE VINCENT PATERNO IS NO PRADATOR. I blame the AD and the president of one of the most prestigious university for allowing it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

It's so easy to blame the dead. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Next, Hali mentioned the high-profile O.J. Simpson murder case. Simpson was granted parole last week after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence in Nevada for a separate crime involving memorabilia.

The entire world was convince OJ didn't murder his wife Bc of misinformed media. Yet when we do our research. He's a cold blooded killer. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

But the world is celebrating him coming out. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Hali also noted George Zimmerman’s controversial acquittal for the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Feb. 2012.

Zimmerman can shoot kill an innocent boy. Yet he goes free. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Joe built a university. And one guy who Sandusky gets in the way and tries to destroy. And everyone blames Joe — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Please stay of my timeline until you get the facts right about my head coach. I'll defend JOE not some Sandusky child molesting predator. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Here's another take should we blame Mr.Kraft for allowing his staff to draft a human being who murdered people for stepping on his 👠. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

That was ???? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 23, 2017

Hali resumed his rant just after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Mr. Paterno ended his career after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head coach as the major-college football coach with the most wins, — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 24, 2017

a distinction regained last year when the N.C.A.A. restored 111 wins it had vacated as part of the settlement. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 24, 2017