White House Communications Director References Joe Paterno On CNN

Update 10:56 a.m.: It turns out Scaramucci has ties to the upcoming HBO movie about Joe Paterno:

He is/was an executive producer for the Paterno HBO film. pic.twitter.com/vj82E0vcCZ — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) July 27, 2017

It’s been a pretty turbulent, attention-grabbing week in the world of politics. Between a skinny repeal of Obamacare and President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, each day seems to bring another tidal wave of news and headlines.

It’s safe to say newly appointed White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci referencing Joe Paterno in response to a question during a CNN interview can be added to that rapidly growing list.

The clip in question was captured by Twitter user @VicBergerIV earlier Thursday morning during a telephone conversation with Sean Spicer’s successor. The question at hand had to do with reports of leaks within the White House:

You’d think someone with the title of White House communications director would know better than to quote Joe Paterno in 2017. @Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/PO2zoZG1sX — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) July 27, 2017

The Twitter world’s reaction can be aptly summed up in this tweet:

Anthony Scaramucci just incorrectly quoted Joe Paterno on CNN. 2017, man. 2017. — Jon Gross (@J_Gross31) July 27, 2017

If anything, it’s clear Trump’s new Communication’s Director is a fan of #SuccessWithHonor — Spicer could hardly say the same. Success with honor could even turn out to be a theme for the Trump administration if the president’s Twitter history means anything.