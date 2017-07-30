Overheard On Twitter: James Franklin Doesn’t Want His Players To Leave The Country

Penn State football coach James Franklin controls many aspects of his players’ lives: When they practice, what they eat, and whether or not they play. It turns out he also wants to have a say in his team’s political opinions and international affairs, which he demonstrated earlier when he commented on Twitter that there wouldn’t be any Penn State players leaving American soil unless they have degrees in hand.

Cornerback Lamont Wade joined the wave of millennials dissatisfied with the results of the election and aired his grievances about the Trump administration on Twitter, saying that he’d bid America farewell if the nation’s 45th president wasn’t ousted in four years or less.

Man if Trump ain’t out after his first term then im moving to Barcelona — Lamont Wade (@Goony_38) July 29, 2017

Franklin, it appears, couldn’t care less about the state of hostility in America, responding almost immediately to warn Wade that he better not have any stamps in his passport before his time at Penn State is up.

Not before you graduate you’re not! #WeAre — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) July 29, 2017

Franklin was eager to make a statement and come off as the all-around hard-nosed, funny guy on Twitter, posting his response so quickly that his first Tweet utilized the wrong form of “you’re,” instead reading “Not before you graduate your not!”

Though there’s still no definitive proof that Franklin runs his own Twitter account (as opposed to a certain Penn State Football SID, *cough Kris Peterson*), the error was corrected in a matter of minutes, but not before drawing the attention of the Penn State grammar nazis who think they’ve really won the internet by calling a football coach out on being human*.

*Note: We here at Onward State encourage words to be used in their correct form at all times but, hey, we all make mistakes.

Though Franklin has preached time and again about his players being on top in the classroom in addition to on the field, it’s tough to tell which was the driving factor of his Twitter warning. I guess there isn’t a second trip to Dublin in the future…