Duck Donuts Coming Soon To State College

Duck Donuts is gearing up to open a location in State College on Fraser Street in the mini-mall adjacent to the Fraser Street Parking Garage and the MLK Plaza, according to a new ‘Coming Soon’ Facebook page opened July 20. If you vacation on the Outer Banks, your mouth is probably already watering.

The North Carolina-based chain recently opened a location in Pittsburgh and plans to migrate to Happy Valley soon, though no official opening date has been announced. The shop is known for gourmet and made-to-order fresh donuts.

Duck Donuts isn’t the only donut shop coming to town, as Pittsburgh-based Peace, Love, and Little Donuts also posted a ‘coming soon’ sign on a Calder Way storefront during the spring semester. Whichever shop opens first will be the first strictly-donut vendor in State College, unless you think Dunkin’ Donuts counts (in which case, you should re-evaluate your donut life choices).

The State College brunch game is about to change for the better. We’ll continue to update you with additional info as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: The previous version of this post mistakenly said the new location would be at the Fraser Center. This has since even corrected and we apologize for the error.