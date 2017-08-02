Five Nittany Lions Land In Preseason College Top247

Five Penn State standouts were recognized by 247Sports in its preseason ranking of the best college football players Wednesday.

Saquon Barkley (No. 8), Marcus Allen (No. 80), Mike Gesicki (No. 99), Trace McSorley (No. 122), and Jason Cabinda (No. 196) each landed in the Top247.

Reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson took the top spot, while Barkley barely edged out LSU star Derrius Guice (No. 10) for the laurels of America’s premier running back. He’s also the highest-rated player in the Big Ten, beating Michigan defensive tackles Maurice Hurst (No. 22) and Rashan Gary (No. 24). The first 32 players on the list received five-star status.

McSorley is considered the 15th-best quarterback in college football and the conference’s second signal caller behind Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, according to the 247Sports. He and Barkley are already seen as favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

Gesicki is the second-overall tight end in the nation, with South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert being ranked slightly better. Former Nittany Lion Adam Breneman checks in at No. 4 for UMass. Fresh off a team-high 110-tackle season, Allen is ranked as the sixth-best player at his position in college football. Only Northwestern’s Godwin Igwebuike is rated higher among Big Ten safeties.