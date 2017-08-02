Football Season Tickets Officially Sold Out One Month Before Home Opener

Penn State Athletics announced this afternoon that football season tickets are officially sold out for the first time since 2008 — exactly one month before the home opener against Akron.

The university sold more than 9,000 new season tickets for the 2017 season in addition to an astounding 95 percent renewal rate for previous season ticket holders. And who can blame us with all of this preseason hype?

.@PennStateFball season tickets are exhausted, but single game tickets for 5 home games are still available. ➡️ https://t.co/4o0ZFaRtyC pic.twitter.com/8SugnX958W — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) August 2, 2017

If you still haven’t purchased your tickets, limited single game tickets are still available for the Akron, Georgia State, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska games. Single game tickets allotments are exhausted for the Pitt and Michigan games.

After overwhelming interest ahead of the 2017 season, Athletics decided to open an “interest list” for 2018 season tickets. You can join the list by placing a ticket deposit of $385 per seat and $100 donation per seat. Seat selection is normally held in March.

Football’s pre-season camp started Monday in Happy Valley to gear up for what could be a storied season. Penn State football kicks off its 2017 campaign against Akron at noon, September 2 in Beaver Stadium.