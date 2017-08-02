State College Police Department Issues Response To Trump Comments On Police Maltreatment

The State College Police Department released a statement Tuesday in response to President Trump’s recent comments about how police treat people who are in custody.

Trump spoke to a group of officers and law enforcement officials Friday, saying “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You just see them thrown in rough. I said, ‘Please don’t be too nice,’ Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, ‘You can take the hand away, okay?'”

Trump’s comments were met with across-the-board criticism from police and other officials, including State College Police Chief John Garner and Captain Matthew Wilson.

“The SCPD values community policing and cherishes the positive partnerships and relationships we have with all segments of our community,” the statement reads. “The women and men that serve as SCPD officers work diligently every day to serve our community in a positive fashion, building relationships with every citizen interaction. The President’s recent comments regarding police treatment of persons in custody are clearly inconsistent with our professionalism and code of ethics.”

You can read the full statement below: