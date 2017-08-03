Penn State Ranked No. 6 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2017 Season

Penn State earned the No. 6 ranking in the first USA Today coaches’ poll of the 2017 college football season.

After failing to earn a preseason ranking in each season since the Nittany Lions secured the No. 25 spot in 2011, James Franklin’s squad earned this one after last year’s breakout season, winning 11 games en route to a Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl appearance.

The news comes after Penn State earned the No. 6 spot in both the ESPN Power Rankings and the Sporting News preseason Top 25.

Now that star RB Saquon Barkley and QB Trace McSorley are established Heisman contenders and top-ten players in all of college football alongside a strong defense and offensive line, expectations are sky-high in Happy Valley for the 2017 season.

Although this ranking is a good indicator as to how Penn State compares to the rest of college football’s elite, Franklin probably couldn’t care less about it. His focus is on Penn State’s opening day matchup with Akron on September 2 at Beaver Stadium.