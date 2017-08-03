You are at:»»WPSU Penn State To Host Town Hall With U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson

WPSU Penn State To Host Town Hall With U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson

By on News, Student Life

WPSU Penn State is scheduled to host U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson for a town hall session on Thursday, August 10 at its Innovation Park studio. The event starts at 8 p.m.

Thompson is Pennsylvania’s 5th district congressman — in office since January of 2009. He’s served on the Committees of Agriculture, Education and the Workforce, and Natural Resources.

There is limited seating available on a first come, first served basis via WPSU’s registration page. The event will also be simulcast on WPSU-TV and WPSU-FM, as well as streamed on wpsu.org/live, and Facebook Live.

“WPSU is offering this program as a part of its mission to stimulate dialogue and empower citizens to engage in the democratic process,” a release from the station reads.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and all members of the audience must enter the event by 7:30 p.m.

Those in the studio audience will be able to ask the congressman questions. There’s also a section on the event’s page to pose a question in advance online.

Photo By: WPSU Penn State
