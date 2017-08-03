WPSU Penn State To Host Town Hall With U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson

WPSU Penn State is scheduled to host U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson for a town hall session on Thursday, August 10 at its Innovation Park studio. The event starts at 8 p.m.

Thompson is Pennsylvania’s 5th district congressman — in office since January of 2009. He’s served on the Committees of Agriculture, Education and the Workforce, and Natural Resources.

There is limited seating available on a first come, first served basis via WPSU’s registration page. The event will also be simulcast on WPSU-TV and WPSU-FM, as well as streamed on wpsu.org/live, and Facebook Live.

“WPSU is offering this program as a part of its mission to stimulate dialogue and empower citizens to engage in the democratic process,” a release from the station reads.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and all members of the audience must enter the event by 7:30 p.m.

Those in the studio audience will be able to ask the congressman questions. There’s also a section on the event’s page to pose a question in advance online.