Baltimore Orioles To Host Penn State Pride Night August 28

The Baltimore Orioles are welcoming Penn Staters for the school’s university pride night at Camden Yards on Monday, August 28.

The first 500 fans who purchase tickets through this offer¬†will receive an Orioles hat with Penn State’s Blue and White. The hat can be picked up on game day at a sales booth near section 82 on the lower concourse of the stadium.

Tickets for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Seattle Mariners are priced at $24 for left field lower box seat and $13 for a seat in the upper deck of the stadium.

Penn State Night is part of a four-game university pride night series that also features Morgan State, Towson, and Maryland. Of the four, Penn State is the only school outside a 40-mile radius of the ballpark — totaling more than 160 miles for about a three-hour drive fro Camden Yards.

In the past, MLB teams like the Phillies, Pirates, and Nationals have reached the Penn State community for games benefiting THON.