Four-Star Lineman Fredrick Scruggs Commits To Penn State

The nation’s No. 3 2018 recruiting class added another key piece Friday, as four-star offensive lineman Fredrick Scruggs committed to Penn State over Ohio State and others.

Scruggs, who goes by the nickname “Juice,” is considered the second-best center in the country and No. 7 prospect from the Keystone State this cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder plays his high school ball for Erie Cathedral Prep.

In the months leading up to his commitment, Scruggs saw his stock rise immensely. He was ranked No. 98 in the ESPN300 in April and had been drawing interest from more and more top-tier programs. He was a very popular recruit in the Big Ten East, with Michigan and Ohio State also vying for his services.

The Buckeyes seemed to be Penn State’s biggest competition for Scruggs, who attended Ohio State’s spring game in Columbus. The Nittany Lions won out over both of their division rivals as well as in-state counterparts, Pitt and Temple, who had also offered. Scruggs is the commit No. 21 for Penn State in 2018 and its fourth offensive lineman, joining four-star Nana Asiedu and three-stars Antwan Reed and Bryce Effner.

Although he’s slated to play as an interior lineman in college, Scruggs is also an imposing threat at defensive end for Cathedral. He received all-state honors as a junior after recording five sacks and 11 tackles for losses. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.