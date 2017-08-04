Jameis Winston Praises Rookie Receiver Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has been impressed with Penn State product Chris Godwin’s preparation and production in training camp.

Rookie WR @CGtwelve_ is turning heads in Tampa Bay, including that of Bucs QB @Jaboowins. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ka16k0jpI2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 4, 2017

“A lot of guys, the stage might be too big for them,” Winston said, “but he came in and stepped right in with the ones and he produced and that’s what’s amazing to me. The fact that he was prepared.”

The Buccaneers selected Godwin in the third round (No. 84 overall) of April’s NFL draft, adding another versatile receiving threat to an offense that already features Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and fellow rookie O.J. Howard. Former Nittany Lion teammate Donovan Smith is entering his third season protecting Winston’s blind side at left tackle.

Godwin finished his three-year Penn State career in fourth place on the program’s all-time receiving yardage list with 2,421 yards — behind only Bobby Engram, Deon Butler, and Allen Robinson. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Middletown, Del., native also hauled in 18 touchdowns as a Nittany Lion. He’s again wearing his signature No. 12 with the Bucs.

Godwin could potentially be asked to start on the road in Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10 if he continues to excel during camp. Either way, he’ll certainly find a way to carve out a significant role for himself during his rookie season.

Godwin will make his preseason pro debut next Friday in Cincinnati before squaring off with Robinson and the Jaguars the following Thursday in Jacksonville at 8 p.m. on ESPN.