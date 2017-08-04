Devon Still Signs With New York Jets

Former Penn State defensive tackle Devon Still signed with the New York Jets Friday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’ll wear No. 62.

Still was selected No. 53 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before being released in 2015. He signed a futures contract with Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans last fall after taking a year off, but only saw action in three contests. Still graduated from Penn State just before O’Brien took the job.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder has recorded 43 career tackles in 33 pro games and will now team up with Christian Hackenberg in New York. The Camden, N.J., native joined Jared Odrick as the second Nittany Lion defensive tackle to earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011. His daughter, Leah, beat neuroblastoma — a form of pediatric cancer — and is now in remission.

Devon and Leah started the Still Strong Foundation in 2015 to provide assistance to families whose children are battling cancer. That same year, they took home the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs. They also gave an emotional speech to a packed BJC at THON 2016.