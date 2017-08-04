The Phyrst To Host 50th Anniversary Daylong, Begin Filming Documentary Saturday

The Phyrst will commemorate its legendary 50th year of business with a daylong Saturday starting at noon.

The reunion celebration begins filming of the bar’s upcoming documentary, “The Phyrst 50: A Bar in a College Town,” telling the stories of the bar’s history and those who have helped it become a local institution.

“The August 5 event will be a very special homecoming for so many people,” Nittany Valley Society president Chris Buchignani said. “Seizing the one-time opportunity to capture the energy and emotion of that experience is the perfect way for us to launch production.”

A bar known for its traditions and oddities, from blowjob shots at the official State College home of 21st birthdays to the ever-famous Table Wars, Saturday’s event is a chance for members of the community to share their own stories of the Phyrst’s past five decades.

There’s no cover charge to get in and filming will happen all day. There will also be entertainment spanning generations of the Phyrst’s history, as well as a cowbell auction and the opportunity for former employees to guest bartend.