Four-Star DT PJ Mustipher Commits To Penn State

Penn State received another major commitment on Monday evening when four-star defensive tackle PJ Mustipher of Owings Mills, MD announced on Twitter that he will be playing for James Franklin in 2018. Mustipher is the sixth-best defensive tackle in the country, a top-100 overall player, and the Nittany Lions’ 22nd commit. He chose Penn State over Notre Dame, Ohio State, his home-state Maryland, and Tennessee.

At one point, South Bend seemed to be the most likely destination for Mustipher, who attended Notre Dame’s spring game on the same day as the Blue-White Game and whose brother Sam “Plays Like A Champion” for Brian Kelly. After the spring game however, Mustipher took two unofficial visits to Happy Valley, most recently for the Lasch Bash, which pushed the Nittany Lions ahead of the Fighting Irish, who have recently been poaching on Penn State’s recruiting territory.

At 6’5″, 290 lbs., Mustipher already has a college-ready body and should become even stronger as his arrival date on campus approaches and as his physique becomes more toned. He all but completes an already imposing defense that includes linebackers Jesse Luketa, Nick Tarburton, and Charlie Katshir; lineman Dorian Hardy and Judge Culpepper; defensive backs Isheem Young, Jordan Miner, Isaiah Humphries, and Trent Gordon. Should prized defensive lineman recruits Micah Parsons and/or Jayson Oweh also select Penn State and join Mustipher on the line as the recruiting cycle winds down in the coming months, Brent Pry will have one of the most anticipated incoming defensive classes in program history to complement an explosive offensive class.