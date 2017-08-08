Frannie Crouse, Emily Ogle Named To MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Penn State women’s soccer standouts Frannie Crouse and Emily Ogle were named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list Tuesday.

Crouse and Ogle are among a select group of 30 student-athletes on the list of hopefuls for the “Heisman” of college soccer. Rutgers goalie Casey Murphy and Northwestern keeper Lauren Clem are the only other Big Ten players recognized.

Raquel Rodríguez was the last Nittany Lion to capture the prestigious award in 2015 following Penn State’s first national championship in program history. Christie Welsh also won it in 2001.

Crouse, a senior forward from Greensburg, Pa., was recently invited to her first U.S. U-23 training camp alongside teammates Charlotte Williams, Ellie Jean, and Kaleigh Riehl. Ogle, a dominant junior midfielder, will return to the lineup after taking a redshirt season last fall to play in the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Crouse took home First Team All-Big Ten recognition as a junior after leading the Nittany Lions in goals with 12. She’s racked up 33 tallies and 12 assists in 72 career matches. Ogle, on the other hand, started all 51 games in her first two seasons on campus. The Strongsville, Ohio, native earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2014.