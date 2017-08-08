Grubhub To Take Over OrderUp Operations In State College

As part of a new partnership that will allow Grubhub and Groupon to work together to provide food delivery to more people across the United States, Grubhub announced it will take over 27 OrderUp operations, including those in State College. OrderUp is already a part of the Groupon family, operating in some areas as “Groupon To-Go.”

Neither Grubhub nor OrderUp disclosed terms of the agreement, but the announcement itself came as a short paragraph buried in the news that Grubhub and Groupon are partnering up. For now, it seems, operations in State College won’t change too much as the acquisition is just getting off the ground. Groupon spokesperson Nicholas Halliwell told the Centre Daily Times that State College students, residents, and visitors will still be able to use the OrderUp app and website to order food for delivery.

“We expect a seamless transition for both customers and restaurants,” Halliwell told the CDT. “We’ll be working with Grubhub to transition [OrderUp] customers and restaurants over to their ecosystem.”

Though there is no timeline for when OrderUp will relinquish its power to Grubhub, hungry State College residents will benefit from the Grubhub/Groupon partnership — Grubhub users will be able to use Groupons when they order food online for delivery. Groupon users will also now be able to order food from Grubhub restaurants.

OrderUp, which has become a significant food-ordering and delivery service in cities and college towns, started in State College in 2009 as LionMenus when Penn State students Chris Jeffery and Jason Kwicien created the company as a Finance 301H project. OrderUp operates in 61 cities across the country and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.