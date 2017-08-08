Kansas City Chiefs Sign Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken’s earned himself another opportunity in the NFL.

The former Penn State kicker signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to The Kansas City Star’s Terez Paylor.

Kansas City added Ficken after its kicker Cairo Santos tweaked his groin.

The Chiefs might only be a short-term landing spot for the Nittany Lion. Head coach Andy Reid isn’t concerned about the availability of Santos going forward, saying “he should be fine. It’s not a serious deal.”

At the very least, this should be an opportunity for Ficken to see preseason action Friday night when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Forever a Penn State legend, Ficken has struggled to latch on to a consistent role with an NFL team since he launched the game-tying 45-yard field goal at the end of regulation and game-winner in overtime against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl to secure the first post-sanctions bowl win for the Nittany Lions.

Ficken originally attended the Chiefs minicamp in May of 2015 after going undrafted.

After not signing with the Chiefs following the camp invite, Ficken trained in State College during the 2015 season and later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of 2016 training camp. The Jaguars cut Ficken just before the start of the season.

Ficken’s latest opportunity came with the New Orleans Saints — earning a spot at the team’s minicamp.