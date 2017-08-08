Washington Nationals To Host Big Ten Night With Ticket Proceeds Going Toward Scholarship Fund

The Washington Nationals will host Big Ten Night during Thursday night’s game against the Miami Marlins in D.C.

Tickets for seats in the outfield reserved section go for $27. $2 from each ticket goes toward a scholarship fund awarded to the local alumni association of the school with the largest turnout, so indicate your Penn State affiliation at checkout.

The winning alumni group will be honored on the field prior to the 7 p.m. first pitch. It also receives an autographed ball and tickets to a future game.

If you join the Metro Washington D.C. chapter of the Alumni Association at Thursday’s game, you also get a Nationals kooze in the Penn State blue and white school colors.