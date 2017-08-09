CATA Fare Increase Set To Take Effect

by Geoff Rushton

Passengers of CATA Bus and CATA Ride will soon see an increase in fares.

The new rates are set to take effect on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the start of the fall service schedule.

The cash fare for one way trips on the CATA Bus system will increase from $1.75 to $2. Reduced fare will increase from 85 cents to $1. One-month OnePasses will increase from $69 to $79, and four-month passes will increase from $268 to $309. OnePasses are sold in increments of one and four months.

Tokens also will increase from $1.75 to $2 each, and rolls of 20 from $34 to $39. Reduced fare tokens will rise from 85 cents to $1 and rolls of 20 from $17 to $20.

Family passes are being eliminated in favor of the less expensive youth passes, which will be $26 per month. CATA additionally will begin offering $6 day passes through a mobile ticketing pilot project.

For CATA Ride, which provides scheduled, curb-to-curb transportation, one-way trips will increase from $3 to $3.25 for individuals 65 and older and qualifying persons with disabilities. Public fare for one-way trips will go up from $20 to $21.65.

A public hearing was held in June for the proposed fare increases.