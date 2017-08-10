Detective: Footage From Beta Theta Pi Basement Was Deleted

Detective David Scicchitano, the lead investigator in the case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death related to hazing events at Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, testified Thursday in preliminary hearings that he has new evidence showing footage from the basement of the fraternity house was deleted.

Piazza died February 4 from injuries sustained after he fell down the basement steps multiple times during bid acceptance night. Police recovered surveillance footage from the lobby of the fraternity house, which was outlined in detail for the first time in the grand jury presentment on the case and has been shown in court during the preliminary hearings.

Police were previously told the surveillance cameras in the basement were not working during bid acceptance night.

Footage from the basement of the house presumably could show what happened during the fraternity’s social with Trilogy, which is widely believed to be the underground re-convention of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Cameras also likely would’ve seen Piazza’s falls down the basement steps and provided additional evidence of hazing and underage drinking.

Scicchitano said footage resumed a few days later on February 6, but everything before that was erased. Police have a suspect who is among the 16 defendants in preliminary hearings, but no charges have been filed so Scicchitano did not name the suspect. Tampering with evidence charges were already levied after efforts to delete GroupMe, Facebook, and text messages.

Preliminary hearings continue this afternoon with additional cross-examination from defense attorneys. The case’s preliminary hearings are expected to enter their fifth day of testimony tomorrow. No further dates have been set for continuation beyond then.