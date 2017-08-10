Former Penn State Guard D.J. Newbill Signs With New Zealand Breakers

D.J. Newbill is keeping his talents overseas as the former Nittany Lion great inked a deal Thursday to play for the New Zealand Breakers.

After averaging over 20 points per game for Penn State as a senior, the Breakers will be Newbill’s fourth international stop. Newbill is the 10th roster player and will bring versatility from the guard position to his new club.

“I will go out and play hard every night, play tough, score the ball, defend the ball, and get the ball to others on the team. I will look to do everything,” Newbill said in a press release. “I am a genuine combo guard, I can play one through three but I can defend most positions. I love to play defense.”

After recently playing in Belgium, Newbill is looking forward to the competition in his new league. Breakers head coach Paul Henare calls Newbill a “glue guy” and expects the Philadelphia native to bring valuable playing experience as the team’s second import.

Newbill will get a chance to showcase his talents for New Zealand on Oct. 8 when the Breakers take on the Cairns Taipans to begin their 2017-2018 campaign.