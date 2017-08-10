Four-Star DT Aeneas Hawkins Commits To Penn State

Four-star defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins committed to Penn State Thursday morning via a video posted on The Players’ Tribune, boosting James Franklin’s No. 4 ranked 2018 recruiting class to 23 members — the most in the country.

Hawkins is considered the nation’s 23rd-best prospect at his position and the 12th-overall recruit from Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hawkins is the third defensive tackle verbal for the Nittany Lions this cycle, joining Judge Culpepper and PJ Mustipher. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hawkins last visited campus for the Lasch Bash recruiting extravaganza over Arts Fest weekend in mid-July.

He held a reported 34 offers from a host of college football’s top programs, but picked Penn State over the hometown Cincinnati Bearcats — his other finalist. Heavyweights like Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State also extended scholarship tenders.

Hawkins’ father, Artrell, played defensive back for the Bearcats from 1994-1997 before being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He grew up in Johnstown, Pa., though, so the Hawkins family certainly has ties to the Keystone State.

While playing at Archbishop Moeller, Hawkins routinely squared off against Penn State true freshman Sean Clifford, who quarterbacked rival St. Xavier just down the road. You can check out Hawkins’ Hudl highlight reel right here.