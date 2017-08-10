Penn State Hoops Breezes Through Competition In Bahamas Tour

Penn State men’s basketball wrapped up a week-long Bahamas trip as part of the team’s 2017 foreign tour — receiving an opportunity allowed once every four years per NCAA rules for a chance to play against international competition before the season starts.

Pat Chambers’ squad won both games it played during the trip; the third game on the docket was canceled Wednesday due to “unforeseen circumstances” (whatever the hell that means).

Game One

On Sunday, Penn State played the New Providence Basketball Association All-Stars and won a thrilling 109-105 double-overtime contest. Tony Carr led the way for the Nittany Lions with 26 points, including a long-range dagger with 18 seconds remaining in the second overtime that proved to be the game-winner.

Shep Garner came off the bench, providing a great scoring option for Chambers as he knocked down eight triples for 24 points. Returning starting forward Lamar Stevens (16 points and 11 rebounds) and transfer big man Satchel Pierce (13 points and 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles in the contest, while Nazeer Bostick and Josh Reaves rounded out the six NIttany Lion’s in double figures with 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Freshman Jamari Wheeler saw 20 minutes of action off the bench — totaling two points, three assists, and three steals. Fellow freshmen Trent Buttrick and John Harrar each played about five minutes off the bench, combining for five rebounds.

Game Two

In the second and final game of the trip, Penn State cruised by the Providence Storm in 112-63 victory. Carr and Garner led the team in scoring again, this time Garner finishing on top with 28 points — 21 of which came from behind the arc. Carr had a much more efficient game, shooting 9-12 from the field for 22 points while not committing a single turnover.

Pierce had a team-high in rebounds for the second straight game, this time pulling down 10 boards. Stevens had another all-around game, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Reaves came off the bench in this game, in favor of Garner, and he finished with 14 points on 5-9 shooting.

The freshmen got an opportunity to earn more playing time in the blowout victory. Wheeler scored in double figures off the bench and Harrar used his size effectively to tally five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

What’s Next

The next time that Penn State hits the hardwood will be on November 5 when it takes on Bloomsburg in an exhibition matchup prior to the 2017-2018 season opener on November 10 against Campbell.