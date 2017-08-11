You are at:»»Private Investigator Tried To Subpoena Assistant AD Tim Bream For Beta Theta Pi Preliminary Hearings

Private Investigator Tried To Subpoena Assistant AD Tim Bream For Beta Theta Pi Preliminary Hearings

By on News, Student Life

Preliminary hearings continue today in the case against former Beta Theta Pi members charged for Tim Piazza’s death. Private investigator Jeffrey Johnson took the stand for the first time this morning, testifying on his attempts to serve a subpoena to Assistant Athletic Director Tim Bream.

Bream was a live-in advisor at the fraternity house, but this was not a part of his official duty in his capacity as a Penn State employee, university officials say.

Though Bream hasn’t testified and he wasn’t mentioned in the grand jury presentment on the case, he confirmed to police he was at the fraternity house on the night of bid acceptance. He told investigators he was present for the actual bid acceptance part of the night — without alcohol — but then went up to his bedroom.

One text message between two former brothers suggested Bream told them to delete group messages so they wouldn’t leak to the media, but it hasn’t been confirmed the “Tim” mentioned was, in fact, Bream.

Johnson described his attempts to serve Bream at the Lasch Building, which were derailed by Penn State Police and Lasch Building staff.

Defense lawyers are now seeking to hold Bream in contempt; the judge has not yet made a decision.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
