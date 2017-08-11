Private Investigator Tried To Subpoena Assistant AD Tim Bream For Beta Theta Pi Preliminary Hearings

Preliminary hearings continue today in the case against former Beta Theta Pi members charged for Tim Piazza’s death. Private investigator Jeffrey Johnson took the stand for the first time this morning, testifying on his attempts to serve a subpoena to Assistant Athletic Director Tim Bream.

Bream was a live-in advisor at the fraternity house, but this was not a part of his official duty in his capacity as a Penn State employee, university officials say.

Though Bream hasn’t testified and he wasn’t mentioned in the grand jury presentment on the case, he confirmed to police he was at the fraternity house on the night of bid acceptance. He told investigators he was present for the actual bid acceptance part of the night — without alcohol — but then went up to his bedroom.

One text message between two former brothers suggested Bream told them to delete group messages so they wouldn’t leak to the media, but it hasn’t been confirmed the “Tim” mentioned was, in fact, Bream.

Johnson described his attempts to serve Bream at the Lasch Building, which were derailed by Penn State Police and Lasch Building staff.

Private investigator, retired state trooper testified he made attempts to serve Tim Bream with subpoena to testify today in Piazza case — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) August 11, 2017

Investigator said Lasch Building staff, university counsel were uncooperative when he attempted to serve subpoena for Bream https://t.co/oyCtYkNAWk — Geoff Rushton (@GeoffRushton) August 11, 2017

Defense lawyers are now seeking to hold Bream in contempt; the judge has not yet made a decision.

Defense attorneys are seeking to have Bream held in contempt. — StateCollege.com (@StateCollegecom) August 11, 2017

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.