Riff Raff Coming To Penn State Sept. 12

Jody Highroller fans rejoice, Riff Raff is coming to Penn State. “Rap Game James Franco” will be performing at Champs Downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Riff Raff has composed many masterpieces such as the elegant “Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz,” “Dolce & Gabbana,” and “Versace Python.” The eccentric rapper has an ever-impressive social media presence, posting photos about his Lamborghinis, codeine castle, and dogs, Jody and Holly Husky, whom he has dyed neon blue.

JODY HUSKY THE NEON PUPPY

A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on

Trying to describe Riff Raff and his social media with just words won’t do it justice, so here’s a shit-ton of videos and posts that will:

iTS A DAM HUSKY HURRiCANE !

A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on

"ALL i EVER WANTED" … GRANNY WiNSLOW .. AUGUST 17

A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on

Champs is definitely the place to be Sept. 12.

About Author

Alex Bauer

Alex is a junior from Cheshire, Connecticut majoring in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIENT) and Finance. He is a first generation Penn Stater along with his two sisters. His favorite things are dogs, coffee, and dogs that shoot hot jets of coffee out of their mouths. If you are Mad Online™ about something Alex wrote on the internet, you can send him threatening emails at [email protected], or harass him on Snapchat and Instagram @TheAlexBauer.

