Riff Raff Coming To Penn State Sept. 12

Jody Highroller fans rejoice, Riff Raff is coming to Penn State. “Rap Game James Franco” will be performing at Champs Downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

SEPTEMBER 12

PENN STATE

CHAMPS DOWNTOWN pic.twitter.com/wFIlhitNuc — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) August 11, 2017

Riff Raff has composed many masterpieces such as the elegant “Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz,” “Dolce & Gabbana,” and “Versace Python.” The eccentric rapper has an ever-impressive social media presence, posting photos about his Lamborghinis, codeine castle, and dogs, Jody and Holly Husky, whom he has dyed neon blue.

JODY HUSKY THE NEON PUPPY A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on Apr 10, 2014 at 8:33am PDT

Trying to describe Riff Raff and his social media with just words won’t do it justice, so here’s a shit-ton of videos and posts that will:

MY ELeCTRiC BiLL GuNNA Be HiGH AS FuCK pic.twitter.com/PNRWZfxdEA — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) June 18, 2015

iTS A DAM HUSKY HURRiCANE ! A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

i COULDA PLAYED FOR THE MiLWAUKEE BREWERS BUT i CHOSE TO SiP CODEiNE FLUiD pic.twitter.com/WvxmEyGjRU — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) July 28, 2015

"ALL i EVER WANTED" … GRANNY WiNSLOW .. AUGUST 17 A post shared by RiFF RaFF JODY HiGHROLLER (@jodyhighroller) on Aug 14, 2016 at 10:52am PDT

Champs is definitely the place to be Sept. 12.