Penn State Football To Hold Run-On Tryouts

Penn State football will hold its annual informational meeting for fall run-on tryouts Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Lasch Building team auditorium.

Students who are interested in trying out must be enrolled at the University Park campus with a full-time schedule. No RVSP is required to attend the info session.

Last year, Marine veteran Immanuel Iyke successfully made the squad as a defensive tackle. He carried the American flag onto the field against Iowa on Military Appreciation Night.

The Nittany Lions currently have 120 players on their 2017 roster. James Franklin said Wednesday after practice he expects the team will be between 121-125 this season, meaning there’s room for a select few to join the run-on ranks.

Penn State has a strong walk-on tradition, with Deon Butler, Matt McGloin, Carl Nassib, Von Walker, and many others eventually earning scholarships and accomplishing great things in Beaver Stadium.

Butler holds the program’s all-time receptions record with 179, while Nassib finished his career as an All-American in 2015 thanks to his 15.5 sacks. The Cleveland Browns defensive end was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and captured both the Lombardi and Hendricks Award.