Rob Schneider To Perform At The State Theatre

Early 1990s Saturday Night Live cast member and slap-comedic Rob Schneider will perform stand-up at the State Theatre on Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m. We’ll save you the trouble of checking your schedule: Penn State football does have a game that day at Northwestern, but it’s scheduled for a 12 p.m. kick.

Schneider started his career as a sketch writer for Saturday Night Live, which eventually turned into a position as a featured player and then full-time cast member on the show in the early 90s. It was here that Schneider worked often with cast members Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Chris Farley whom he later appeared in many movies alongside, including The Waterboy, 50 First Dates, and Grown Ups.

Schneider hasn’t been as active recently, save for a Netflix sitcom titled “Real Rob” that follows his real life and family. He also wrote and starred in “The Ridiculous Six” with Sandler, which was the first feature film distributed by Netflix. He is currently touring the country doing stand-up, including this stop in State College.