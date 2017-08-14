Beaver Stadium Concessions To Offer Creamery Ice Cream During Football Games

Though Penn State football has high hopes for a hot season, Penn State Athletics is looking to keep fans cool come kickoff at home games this year. Penn State announced that, for the first time ever, pints of Berkey Creamery ice cream will be available for purchase at concession stands inside Beaver Stadium during home football games.

Guess the cat’s out of the bag – pints coming to Beaver in time for home game #1. https://t.co/fwWFFIFwck — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) August 14, 2017

Game attendees will be able to choose from chocolate, vanilla, death by chocolate, Peachy Paterno, chocolate chip cookie dough, and cookies and cream, according to a press release. Previously the only option for Creamery ice cream on game days — other than waiting in a long line outside the Creamery itself — was for Nittany Lion Club members.

Making a stop at the Rodney A. Erickson Food Sciences Building for a couple of scoops of their favorite flavor is a tradition on game days and lines typically wind at least to the corner before or after a game. Creamery management, however, hopes the additional opportunity to purchase the ice cream inside the stadium will help mitigate the crowd that flocks to the Creamery storefront.

This addition also obviously offers fans the chance to get something that isn’t a drink and get a taste of sweet, sweet Creamery ice cream while watching some Nittany Lion football. In the meantime I’m just not going to think about a student section covered in half-melted death by chocolate..