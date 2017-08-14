Sports Illustrated Ranks Keeney Beany Chocolate 19th-Best College Town Meal

Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated ranked the Creamery’s Keeney Beany Chocolate No. 19 on his list of the 25 best college town meals in America.

Although Staples admitted that every flavor at the Creamery is great, he singled out Keeney Beany for its interesting use of vanilla bean mixed with chocolate chips. Other Big Ten staples on the list include:

No. 2 — “The Full Leaded Jacket,” a dish combining chili and cinnamon rolls at Leadbelly in Lincoln, Neb.

No. 11 — The deep fried double cheeseburger at Joe’s Gizzard City in Potterville, Mich. — a suburb of East Lansing.

No. 16 — Biercamp jerky in Ann Arbor, Mich.

No. 20 — The deep fried biscuits at Squealers Award Winning Barbecue in Mooresville, Ind. — 35 miles from Bloomington.

Penn State announced Monday it will serve select pints of Creamery ice cream at Beaver Stadium concession stands for the first time this season.

Staples previously worked for the Associated Press, which is responsible for ranking the nation’s top 25 college football teams each fall in its weekly poll. After giving up this position, Staples decided to embark on a quest he says is “far more controversial than any college football ranking I’ve ever done.”

So, he set out to rank the 25 best college town dishes in America. What makes a college town you may ask? Well, his rule was that the town must have a major university and a population of less than 500,000. Basically, the town must exist for the university.

Even though some may not consider ice cream a meal (they’re wrong), Keeney Beany is ranked alongside dishes like brisket, burgers, and mac and cheese.