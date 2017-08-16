Kranich’s Jewelers To Close College Ave. Storefront

Kranich’s Jewelers, which has occupied the storefront at 216 E. College Ave. for more than 40 years, announced it will shut the doors of its downtown location. The Jeweler will remain in business at its location on North Atherton location, which opened in 2012.

Though Kranich’s hasn’t even determined an official closing date, the possibilities are endless as to what could take over the prime downtown location. Practically all of College Ave. adjacent to campus is zoned as commercial, meaning there’s no restriction on whether the space can be developed as a jewelry store versus, say, a bar or clothing shop.

“While we have enjoyed decades of doing business in our downtown location, we have decided to consolidate our State College operation to our Atherton Street store,” owners Charles and Mike Kranich said in a press release.

The downtown storefront, which now sits adorned in “everything must go!” and “entire store on-sale now!” signs, opened in 1976, while the company as a whole started more than 110 years ago. If you’ve been planing to get some jewelry from a Centre County institution, though, fear not: Kranich’s also has locations in Altoona and Johnstown and is planning to open a super store in the future.

“[We] look forward to serving central Pennsylvania and the State College community for many years to come,” the Kranichs said in the press release.