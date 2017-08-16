Penn State Men’s And Women’s Basketball Release Full 2017-18 Schedules

The Big Ten released its full schedule for the 2017-18 basketball season live on BTN Thursday — finalizing the upcoming slates for the Nittany Lions and Lady Lions.

Penn State men’s and women’s basketball both open the regular season at home on November 10 against Campbell and Siena, respectively.

***

At the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State men’s basketball will play Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 12), Montana Nov. 15), Columbia (Nov. 17), Oral Roberts (Nov. 24), George Washington (Dec. 9), Binghamton (Dec. 19), Rider (Dec. 22), and Coppin State (Dec. 30) in the non-conference.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road against N.C. State on November 29 for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and George Mason on December 17.

The Big Ten rearranged its men’s basketball schedule for the 2017-18 slate — beginning conference games in early December.

The Nittany Lions open the conference schedule on the road against Iowa on December 2, then plays at home against Wisconsin on December 4. Big Ten play doesn’t resume until January when it travels to Maryland on January 2 and hosts Northwestern on January 6.

The rest of the conference home stretch includes Nebraska (Jan. 12), Minnesota (Jan. 15), Rutgers (Jan. 27), Iowa (Feb. 3), Maryland (Feb. 7), Ohio State (Feb. 15), and Michigan (Feb. 21).

Pat Chambers’ squad travels to Indiana (Jan. 9), Northwestern (Jan. 20), Ohio State (Jan. 25), Michigan State (Jan. 31), Illinois (Feb. 11), Purdue (Feb. 18) and Nebraska (Feb. 25) during Big Ten play.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is moving to Madison Square Garden in 2018. Due to conflicts with the Big East Tournament, this year’s Big Ten Tournament will take place a week earlier than usual — February 28-March 4.

With an extra week between the end of the tournament and Selection Sunday, teams had the option to schedule a non-conference game during that time frame. No school took that option.

***

Following opening night, the Lady Lions play home non-conference games against Drexel (Nov. 12), Central Connecticut State (Nov. 20), Wake Forest (Nov. 30), Manhattan (Dec. 3), and Fordham (Dec. 6). They will play road games against Marshall (Nov. 15), Providence (Nov. 18), St. Bonaventure (Dec. 9), Pitt (Dec. 17), and American (Dec. 20). The team also has a tournament scheduled in Las Vegas November 24-25 with games against Kansas State and Louisiana Tech.

In Big Ten play, Coquese Washington’s team kicks off with Michigan on the road December 28. During winter break, the Lady Lions host Maryland and Indiana, and travel to Rutgers.

The rest of the Big Ten home stretch includes Minnesota (Jan. 10), Rutgers (Jan. 18), Illinois (Jan. 23), Michigan State (Feb. 4), Northwestern (Feb. 14), and Ohio State (Feb. 25).

The Lady Lions travel to Wisconsin (Jan. 14), Purdue (Jan. 28), Ohio State (Jan. 31), Iowa (Feb. 8), Minnesota (Feb. 11), and Nebraska (Feb. 22).

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will takes place during the same stretch as the men’s tournament — February 28-March 4 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.