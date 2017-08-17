Bryce Jordan Center To Host Bellator MMA, Featuring Phil Davis And Ed Ruth

Bellator MMA is coming to Happy Valley.

The Mixed Martial Arts promoter scheduled an event at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, November 3 that will feature a world title fight as well as other bouts, as confirmed and first reported by PennLive.

“We only do eight of these shows per year, so our production is going to be big,” Bellator President Scott Coker told PennLive. “The lighting is going to be big, the sound is going to be big, and we are going to have a great mixed martial arts event.”

The live event will feature a homecoming of sorts for two former Penn State wrestlers: Phil Davis and Ed Ruth. Both Davis and Ruth were national champions on the wrestling mat while wearing blue and white — Davis in 2008 and Ruth in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Bellator has yet to announce who Davis and Ruth will fight against.

Rec Hall is the storied home of Penn State wrestling, but the trips down Curtin Road for the BJC Duals are often the most dynamic, exciting, and sold-out matches for Penn State wrestling. If the BJC Duals are any indication of what the atmosphere in the BJC might be like during the Bellator fights, it should be energetic as ever.

The headlining fight will be between Ryan Bader (23-5) and Linton Vassell (18-5), who will go at it for the light heavyweight title.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on September 1 at 10 a.m. Fans can get tickets online on Ticketmaster or in person at the Bryce Jordan Center. For those who won’t be able to make it to the BJC for the event, the fights will be aired on SPIKE TV.